‘Run for Peace’ Kashmir Marathon-2018 on Sep 2: ADGP Armed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing ‘Run for Peace’ Kashmir marathon-2018 on 2nd September 2018 from Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar up to Saida Kadal Bridge via Nishat, Duck Park, University of Kashmir, Nigeen.
This was stated by AK Choudhary-IPS, ADGP Armed J&K in a press conference at Lake View Environmental Park Police Golf Course here today afternoon.
The ADGP said that the marathon is being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme and large number of people of different age groups are expected to participate in the event. He said that J&K Police is keen to organizing various sports activities in J&K State to strengthen the relations of Police with public besides to explore talent of J&K youth in every sports discipline.
ADGP added that all the arrangements have been made on ground to make this event a grand success as they wish mass participation of all people viz (Men/Women/Boys/Girls) as the event is open for all interested to participate.
ADGP informed that the event has been divided into six different categories based on distance to be covered by the athletes which include Full Marathon of 42 km for men, Half Marathon of 21 km for both men and women (to be flagged off separately), 8 km run for under-14 boys, 6 km run for under-14 girls, Run for Fun of 4 km for both men and women irrespective of age.
The ADGP Armed J&K said that the marathon is open to all and the aspirants can register themselves with sports Control Room established at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar round the clock on any working day and added that on-spot registration at the venue would also be available on the day of marathon.
He said that the participants are being provided T-Shirts and refreshment during the event.
IGP Armed / IRP Kashmir Zone, S. A Watali, IGP Security Alok Kumar, Director SSG, Surinder Gupta, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.