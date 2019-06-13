About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Ruling elite involved in corruption, will face action: Malik

Rules out delimitation of assembly constituencies

Terming Jammu and Kashmir as most corrupt state, Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday said the ruling elite which was involved in corruption would soon face the action.
Addressing a press conference at SKICC, Malik said there is a rampant corruption in the state and action would be taken against the “big fishes” in coming days.
“Soon after my appointment, I got two major deals worth Rs 150 crore each cancelled on the basis of corruption in which powerful people, with access to the Prime Minister, were involved,” Malik said.
Malik said he has taken a pledge to eradicate corruption from the state and has given more teeth to Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to go after people involved in scams. He said that the ruling elite in the state was part of the corruption.
“If this message goes that no aspirant of a bureaucrat or powerful person will be given preference in recruitment, half of terrorism will end here,” he said.
Giving an example of corruption, he said despite completing all legal formalities, it still takes at least four years for a person to set up a restaurant or any other business venture in the state.
“In other states, people ask for two percent (commission), but here it is 12 percent,” he said.
The Governor said the government has also taken action against police officers who demanded money or other favors from the detained youth.
Ruling out the possibility of delimitation of legislative assembly constituencies in the state, Malik said that the Home Ministry has not confirmed the development.
“Delimitation (of constituencies) is a constitutional matter. It can’t be done overnight. Even the Home Ministry has not confirmed it. Right now these are only rumors,” he said.
Assuring safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, he said, “I assure you that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted successfully. We will provide full proof security to the pilgrims.”

