Ruling dispensation failed people on all counts: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsDooru:
Lashing out at ruling dispensation for completely “failing people on every count”, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir Sunady said PDP-BJP coalition has failed people on every count, as a result, people are facing lot of hardships.
He said: “Besides, the promises made by the coalition partners have not been fulfilled.”
Mir who is on a week-long tour to Dooru Anantnag visited area far-off villages and interacted with the common people who a JKPCC statement said apprised him above the difficult situation they are facing due to “unfriendly attitude of the ruling PDP”.
“They also apprised the PCC President of many local issues such as electricity, road connectivity, shortage of essentials and other such facilities.”
Expressing concern over the “lackadaisical attitude of the State Government”, Mir said: “Ruling dispensation has miserably failed to address genuine concerns of the people, for the fact, both the coalition partners (PDP and BJP) seem least bothered about the genuine problems of the people.”
He also accused PDP of exploiting people on developmental scenario, “which has actually come to standstill”.
“Misleading people on employment, developmental front will not serve any purpose, PDP, BJP has to face wrath of the people for encouraging corruption, nepotism and favoritism in the State,” he said, adding: “Be it backdoor appointments, harassment of employees, or NRHM Anganwari workers’ issues, for the fact, government has no interest to address any of the issues.”
Mir warned of serious consequences in case the ruling dispensation doesn’t change it’s “attitude towards people”, who he said have become victims of “misrule and mis-governance”.
