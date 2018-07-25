RTO Kathua starts speed post delivery of driving licenses

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Regional Transport Office Kathua on Tuesday started delivery of driving license through post to the applicants.
According to an official, the occasion was marked by formal handing over of 50 driving licenses to postal department authorities for further delivery to the applicants through speed post.
Throwing light on newly added service for applicants, RTO Kathua informed that the transport department has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Postal Department to ensure quick and fast delivery of driving license at the doorsteps of the applicant.
He said RTO Kathua Office has taken the instructions of Transport Commissioner on mission mode to achieve minimal footfall of applicants in RTO Office as well as saving their valuable time.
He further added that this will also discourage exploitation of the applicants who otherwise have to visit frequently for information and collection of driving license. He said this service will be boon for people of far flung tehsil of Bani, Billawar and Basohli who have to travel long distance to collect their driving license.
RTO Kathua also informed that the department is going introduce similar facility for delivery of Registration Certificate (RC) very shortly.
MLA Hiranagar Kuldeep Raj, Senior Superintendent Post Jammu J R Angral, RTO Kathua Pradeep Singh Manhas, ARTO Kathua Indu Jamwal were present at the launching, the official added.