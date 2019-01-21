RTO Kathua imposes Rs. 5.24 lakh fine; seizes five buses

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 20:
Continuing with its campaign against the defaulters of Road Traffic Rules, team of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) led by RTO Dr. Raj K. Thapa realized a fine of Rs 5.24 Lakhs from the violators of Road traffic discipline in Kathua.
According to an official, the team of ARTO Kathua checked 255 vehicles on the Highway and other roads of Kathua and imposed on-spot fine on 163 vehicles; while 16 others were challaned. Some of the vehicles, out of 163, were fined through e-Challan that has been launched recently by the department.
e-Challan is a web based compounding/ challaning system wherein it’s not only convenient to maintain and retrieve the records but also easy to spot repeat offenders.
RTO Dr Thapa stated that the department is making an endeavour to switch over to e-Challaning system completely in the near future.
Earlier, five mini buses under registration numbers JK02-3524, JK02T-1871, JK02G-6821, JK08A- 1396 and JK02N-6553 were found serial offenders and were seized under section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
ARTO Er. Kuldeep Singh, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Vikas Srivats, Kamal Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and officials of RTO office Kathua were also accompanied RTO during the inspection, the official said.