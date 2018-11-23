RTIM welcomes SAC’s decision to bring JK Bank within purview of RTI

Srinagar, Nov 23:
Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has hailed the decision of State Administrative Council (SAC) to the extent of bringing Jammu & Kashmir Bank within the purview of J&K Right to Information Act (RTI).
In a statement issued, RTI Movement Chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that the decision of SAC is expected to bring transparency and accountability in the functioning of J&K Bank. However RTI Movement has serious reservations about other part of the decision declaring J&K Bank as Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) which has severe legal and social implications.
“ The condition of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Jammu & Kashmir like SRTC, JK Cements , JK Minerals , JK Handicrafts Corporation , State Financial Corporation (SFC) etc has detoriated due to the mismanagement and constant political / bureaucratic interference. The public at large including civil society groups, stakeholders of JK Bank including the staff of JK Bank have apprehensions that the only prestigious financial institution in Jammu & Kashmir will collapse and become insolvent” Dr Muzaffar said.