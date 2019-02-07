RTI Srinagar trains 700 revenue officials

Srinagar:
Continuing its spree of organising workshops in compliance to Financial commissioner Revenue ‘s instructions, Revenue Training Institute Srinagar, in collaboration with Commissionerate of Survey and land records and RAMTECH India, today successfully concluded workshop/training for preparation of jamabandies for patwaries and girdawars of Baramulla district under Digital India land records modernisation programme.
So far around 700 revenue officials from district Srinagar, Budgam ,Ganderbal , Bandipora ,kupwara and Baramulla have attended the interactive workshops.
The sessions include imparting training regarding writing/preparation/updation of jamabandhies to the field staff to get error free Jamabandhies prepared for successful digitisation of revenue record.
RTI , Srinagar shall continue to conduct such workshops and impart training to officials from other districts as well.
DLRMP is a dream project of state government which shall lead to digitisation of all components of land records of the whole state along with development of core geospatial information system.