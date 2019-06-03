RTI Movement appreciates Tehsildar Budgam for action against land grabbers

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement said a lady revenue officer who has been posted in Budgam only a few months back has been after the land mafia from day one. In a statement, the RTI Movement said in her recent action the officer who is posted as Tehsildar Budgam evicted more than 10 kanals of state land in Humhama area on Saturday by destroying several illegal structures.

The statement alleged that some senior Government officers are said to be involved in this heinous crime and an FIR has been filed against few in Humhama Police post. The statement said that the officer retrieved more than 81 kanals of state land in Rakhe Arath and 10 kanals of land at Sheikhpora.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir RTI Movement has hailed the efforts of Tehsildar Budgam for retrieving a huge chunk of sate land in Budgam tehsil alone. The Movement has urged upon other Tehsildars to also work in the same direction. RTI Movement has appealed the Chief Secretary to confer state award for meritorious service on Tehsildar Budgam. “We appeal Chief Secretary to confer state award on Nusrat Aziz, Tehsildar Budgam as her work is exemplary and demands a lot of appreciation from Government so that more and more young officers also come forward and work in the similar way, ” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Chairman RTI Movement.



