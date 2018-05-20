RTI ensures greater transparency, accountability: DDC Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsKULGAM, MAY 19:
District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Sajad Hussain, today convened a meeting of heads of all departments with an objective to sensitize them about Right to Information Act, its implications, and mode of answering the applications under it.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding implementation and answering of RTI applications.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that RTI is one of the powerful tools in the hands of the public and provides a method to acquire information from public authorities regarding the functioning of the government thus making everyone accountable in the system.
Underlining the importance of RTI Act, DDC also highlighted the role and responsibilities of PIOs and APIOs in providing information to applicants.
He directed the officers to strictly implement the RTI Act and asked them to maintain registers under RTI so that an objective assessment of RTI implementation is made.
He also directed the concerned to upload information on their websites so that people can get easy access to information regarding working of various government departments.
ACR, ACD, Kulgam and other district officers were also present at the meeting.