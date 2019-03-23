RTI Day celebrated at Kashmir University

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Right to Information (RTI) day was celebrated at Centre of Central Asian Studies, Kashmir University, under the title “Celebrating 15 years of RTI: Challenges and Achievements”.

On this day Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Information Commissioner was the Chief Guest of the occasion. Among the panelists were Prof. Khaki, Head of Department, Centre of Central Asian Studies, Kashmir University, advocate Irfan Hafiz Lone, Advisor, J&K RTI Movement, Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, Chairman J&K RTI Movement and author Azra Mufti.

The event was organized by J&K RTI movement in collaboration with Center for Central Asian Studies and School for Rural development & Environment-SRDE.

Prof. Khaki opened the ceremony with welcome address. He mentioned that the Central Asian Studies is hosting the RTI day since past 7 years and they will further continue in doing so and extended warm welcome to the chief guest.

State Information Commissioner, Mohammad Ashraf Mir on the occasion discussed the deficiencies and weaknesses that are responsible for the modest implementation of the Act.

He acknowledged that the Act is not being implemented in a holistic manner. He also mentioned that the government and its instrumentalists must take the responsibility in implementing the act however they are seen reluctant to submit to its laws.

He further added that the department is not professionally trained to deal with the dissemination of information.

“The public information officers (PIOs) in government departments are still not well versed with the work, resulting to denial of information to applicants,” he said.

He added that this powerful tool sometimes get misused by the citizens. “The information sought under the act is not be used in the manner it ought to be used.”

Mir said that there is a lack of awareness among the citizens who ought to use the RTI to get the required information, adding that the NOG’s and the social activists who are veterans of the RTI should educate the people on the procedure to file the RTI and be more specific.

Besides all these deficiencies, the record keeping in the entire government departments is in shambles. Mir said that the poor digitization of records in all the government departments act as the wall stone for disseminating the information.

Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, Chairman J&K RTI movement also addressed the gathering. He said, “The founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act is Late Balraj Puri and Advocate Irfan Hafiz lone”.

He said that J&K RTI was earlier passed in 2004 but it was very week and lacked various laws and regulations.

“We formed J&K RTI movement which established the Act in 2009”, he further added

He also added that J&K RTI movement will continue in spreading awareness to the Citizens of the State about the RTI Act and its power.

“J&K RTI movement is spreading awareness since 13 years and will continue in doing so”, he said.

he further added that non implementation of Section-4(Voluntary disclosure)& section 23(awareness by Government), Non serious approach by First appellate authorities (FAA's) and adamant approach by most of PIO's are the vital challenges before RTI implementation in the state.

Azra Mufti, author of two books also gave an inspiring speech regarding women participation in the Governance by filing RTI to them.

“Women should play an active role in the contribution in forming a good governance”, she said

“They can be a part of Governance by filing RTI against different departments”, she added

The ceremony was concluded by Dr. Fayaz Lone (General Secretary J&K RTI Movement) wherein he thanked all the guests, participants and the audiences.

Others who spoke on the occasion Naveed Buktiyar, Advocate Irfan Hafeez, Dr Javaid, Dr Tasaduq, Dr. Tabasum, Dr Surya, Prof Rafiudin Shameem Shah etc.