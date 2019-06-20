RTI concludes workshop for preparation of Jamabandies

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In compliance to Financial commissioner Revenue ‘s instructions, Revenue Training Institute Srinagar, in collaboration with commissionerate of Survey and land records and RAMTECH India, today successfully concluded workshop/training for preparation of Jamabandies for patwaries and Girdawars of Kashmir Division under Digital India land records modernization programme. Around 1300 revenue officials from district Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal ,

Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama have attended the interactive workshops since 23rd October 2018. The sessions included imparting training regarding writing/preparation/updation of jamabandies to the field staff to get error free jamabandies prepared for successful digitisation of revenue record.

DLRMP is a dream project of state government which shall lead to digitisation of all components of land records of the whole state and development of core geospatial information system. So far 1.98 crore revenue documents, 29000 Mussavis have been scanned in Kashmir division. Digitization of jamabandhies and Mussavis for pilot district of Srinagar is underway.