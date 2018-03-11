RTI activist murdered in Gujrat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Right to Information (RTI) activist, Nanjibhai Sondarva (35) was clubbed to death on March 9 in Rajkot district of Gujrat by six unidentified men.
The killing comes three months after National Human Rights Commission had directed the state government to ensure protection of human rights and RTI activists in the state.
Meanwhile, Sondarva's father, Meghabhai has claimed that the attack occurred soon after his son filed an RTI application demanding transparency in funds spent on the construction of a road in their village.
"This was not the first time my son had been attacked. He and other members of my family were allegedly assaulted one and a half years ago, by the village Sarpanch who was furious at Sandorva for using RTI to expose financial irregularities in the developmental works undertaken in the village," Meghabhai said.
Meghabhai has now named the Sarpanch in the killing of his son.
With the killing of Sandorva, the number of citizens and activists who used RTI to question the government in Gujrat has risen to 11.
There have been least 16 cases of assault on other RTI activists in Gujarat reported since October, 2005 when the RTI Act was operationalised.
With this latest incident, the total number of victims, allegedly murdered for seeking information under RTI, across the country has gone up to 67.
