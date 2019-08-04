RTI Act strengthens bank’s administrative stability: Chairman

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Preferring provisioning over profits, the Chairman said they have laid a solid foundation for a strong performance in the coming quarters of the financial year. “This has been made possible by the support of the state government-our majority shareholders, the counsel of the bank’s board, the loyalty of our customers and the utter devotion of the human resource of this prestigious institution.”

The recent implementation of RTI Act in the bank besides adoption of CVC guidelines shall further strengthen governance and compliance framework thus reinforcing the bank’s operational and administrative stability besides ensuring greater transparency.

Recovery of NPAs and containment of further slippages remains our top priority as we sustain our focus on providing best-in-class service to all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the bank shall continue to focus on increasing low-cost deposits and scaling up the flow of credit to priority sector within the state so as to boost lending to agriculture and allied activities besides handicrafts, tourism and SME sectors.

In the rest of country, our lending focus shall remain on retail sector besides top rated corporate entities and PSUs.