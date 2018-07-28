RTA Rajouri approves 31 route permits

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rajouri, which met in Rajouri on Friday under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, approved 31 cases of route permits for various models of vehicles.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by SSP Yougal Manhas, ARTO Neeraj Sharma and representatives of Traffic Police.
The ARTO briefed the meeting about the problems being faced by the people in remote areas like Mandirgala, Rehaan, Koteranka, Budhal, Panihad, Dalhori and other off route located villages in the district. He also informed about the available number of vehicles besides highlighting the additional requirement of vehicles for facilitating the locals, the official said.
He said that the meeting, after discussions and thorough examination of cases, approved 31 out of 42 cases for route permits for passenger vehicles of various specifications. The approved cases included 29 Stage carriage (omni buses) and 2 Stage carriage (Mini buses).
The DDC emphasized that the mini buses/ omni buses should ply on the approved route permits. He also stressed upon transport and traffic authorities to keep close check on overloading, overcharging and irregular vehicular movement.