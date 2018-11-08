RSS,BJP sangathan browbeat SC on Ram mandir: Soz

Srinagar:
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday alleged that righting RSS, BJP sangathan browbeat Supreme Court Ram temple.
“I feel immensely sad that India has fallen to lowest of its low through the flawed governance of the RSS-BJP combine,” Soz in a statement issued here said. The latest of what is befalling the Nation is the fact that the RSS-BJP Sangathan has started browbeating the Highest Court of the country by openly warning it to respect the sentiment of Hindus who want a Ram Temple at Ayodhiya.
“The so-called Sangathan wants the Supreme Court to decide the title in its favour so that the way is cleared for building a Ram Temple as soon as possible,” he added.