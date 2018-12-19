RSS Pracharak to PM: The rise of Modi

Daanish Bin Nabi
The book, “The Paradoxical Prime Minister,” comes at a time when general elections in India are round the corner. The book is laced with facts and figures about the ‘miss-governance’ of NarendraModi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The book is a must read for all those who believe in cultural ethos, pluralism and giving free and equal space to their detractors.
Authored by the maverick Member of Parliament from Kerala, ShashiTharoor, it divulges into the details about the early life of incumbent Prime Minister Modi.
Being Modi
The author has credited Prime Minister for being a hard worker who did all the menial jobs like cooking and cleaning for his seniors in RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh (RSS) in Gujarat. Modi had joined RSS on the day of Diwali in 1958 at the tender age of eight. Modi believed in the mantra that what work you get do it well. During emergency,Modi used to ferry opposition leaders disguised as Sikh. Rising through ranks he became chief minister of Gujarat in 2002.
Tharoor writes that Modi lives alone and maintains little contact with his mother, four brothers or sister. He has no relationship to speak of with his blood relatives and advertises this as part of his incorruptibility.
Quoting Modi’s brother in the book, Tharoor says that PrahladModi informed him that after Modi became Prime Minister he won’t even offer tea to someone without a reason, especially his family.
When he was younger, Modi liked to fly kites. Being younger brother, Prahlad would host the spool of string while Modi did all the flying.
Prahlad said that: “If I refused, he would get angry and he would hit me. I am still scared of him, even today.”
Tharoor writes that after Gujarat riots took place the then prime minister A B Vajpayee wanted Modi out but he had to give in to party’s ‘collective decision’ against the idea. After Modi was re-elected as chief minister of Gujarat in 2007, his national wide projection gathered pace and it intensified with his third election victory in 2012.
Building image
The book has provided a detailed information about how building of Modi’s image was one of the main tasks where foreign public relation agency and Indian agencies were hired for Modi’s image building after the Gujarat riots. Modi also employed top-notch Indian consultants to enhance his brand.
Tharoor writes the objective was to sell Modi to Indian voters using the most advanced modern techniques and also to make sure that foreign governments thought better of him, washing-away his Gujarat riots image.
Modi as PM
“The Paradoxical Prime Minister” has also shed light on Modi complex relation with the RSS. Modi has initiated a practice whereby his ministers dutifully report to the RSS’s leadership about their performance.
The author writes that Prime Minister sees no movies, he is known neither to drink nor smoke, eats non-spicy fare, enjoys a simple khichdi and frequently observes fasts on specific Hindu occasions, particularly during the Navratri festival, when he only drinks nimbupani and a cup of tea during the day.
The book also talks about the exaggerations of Modi and falsely providing the dates of the events. Exaggerations is weakness of Modi from mixing up of the dates to falsely providing figures about India’s GDP Modi has got it all wrong in last four years. One such example is when Modi claimed in Davos in 2018 that 600 crore voters had given him a mandate in 2014, a figure that mounts to 6 billion, which would include most of the human race, in fact, India had 81.5 crore (815million) registered voter in 2014, of whom about 60 percent voted, and of whom 31 percent voted for BJP. In other words 17.98 crore approximately voted for him not 600 crore.
Modi’s miss-governance
There are number of figures provided in the book which direct towards the increased number of deaths during last four years of Modi regime. More than 389 individuals have been killed while 8890 have been injured in anti-minority acts of violence since mid-2014 and hundreds of others injured, stripped, beaten and humiliated.
Nearly 70 cases of cow-related violence have been reported in last 8 years of which 97 percent (68 out of 70) have occurred during Modi’s rule and a majority of these have occurred in BJP-ruled states. Around 136 people have been injured in these attacks and 28 killed, 86 percent of the victims were Muslims.
The book reveals that Maharashtra banned beef in 2015 which destroyed livelihood of around 3 lakh Muslim butchers and truckers. Tharoor writes that the nationwide ban would push more people into poverty. Besides Muslims other minorities also consume beef, as the “The Paradoxical Prime Minister”says that 2 percent of Hindu population also consume beef but this 2 percent translates to 12.5 million individuals making them the second largest consumers of beef in India.
The book has also talked about the Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, anti-Rome squads in Yogi Adityanath, questioned 21,37,520 people for being out with girls. Out of those questioned 9,33,099 have been officially warned and 1706 FIRs issued against 3,003 persons.
Also, a staggering 36, 420 farmers committed suicide between 2014 and 2016.
Tharoor has also talked in detail about the 320-day long agitation by armed veterans for One Rank One Pension (OROP) and the decision to extend Short Service Commissions for fourteen years.
The book also says that the present Hindutva government has only changed names of the schemes. Instead of being a game-changing government the BJP government has turned out to be name-changing one.
Modi, BJP and fascism
Tharoor has done an interesting analysis about the rightwing forces in India. He has quoted Fintan O'Toole columnist, literary editor and drama critic of The Irish Times, saying that:“fascism doesn’t arise suddenly in an existing democracy. It is not easy to get people to give up their ideas of freedom and civility. You have to do trial runs that, if they are done well, serve two purpose. They get people used to something they may initially recoil from and they allow you to refine and calibrate. This is what is happening now and we would be fools not to see it. And then I wonder apply these words to India and to the ‘new normal’ that has dawned since 2014 are we also fools not to see it?”
Tharoor writes that fascism has come to power on a minority vote and then consolidated itself through fear and intimidation. Seen through this prism, the BJP’s 31 percent certainly looks more ominous.
The book talks in detail about the economy, language controversy, the transferring of governors (which the author has referred ‘saffronization of the institutions’), education, literature, defence, and scams that have hit India in last four years. The book also talks about the similarities between Modi-Erdogan and Modi-Patel.
Tharoor has referred, to changing the name of TajMahal, as ‘cultural nationalism’. He says that after Yogi Aditatnath came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the tourist department of UP, issued a brochure listing the state’s all the tourist place and omitted the TajMahal. The historic monument was also denied the any cultural heritage funding in the allotment for the 2017-18 fiscal year, under the BJP ruled state.
The demon of demonetization
“The Paradoxical Prime Minister” has literally lashed out at the Prime Minister for his hoaxed so-called demonetization drive. It says: ‘on the economy, Modi literally has no friend left’ and instead of the promised ‘good days’, India is facing plenty of bad ones.
Only 4 percent of replacement currency was printed, not nearly enough new currency had been printed before the announcement. The banks did not even have a fraction of the money needed to meet the customers demand for new notes.
Tharoor writes that the economy plunged into chaos and the decision looks more like a ‘miscalculation’ than a ‘masterstroke’. Ironically, the rich were relatively unaffected as they hold credit cards and be cashless. The main victims were the poor and the lower middle classes who rely on cash for their daily activities. Also, hundreds of people daily died after waiting in queues or committed suicides. The author writes that only a few among Modi’s inner circles knew about demonetisation.
Foreign policy by whim not by design
Like any other Modi’s policies, the foreign policy of Modi was also one that saw down spiral as Tharoor writes that Modi has a foreign policy by whim not by design and seriously there is lack of a cohesive foreign policy in India.
The author credits the Prime Minister for getting the UN to adopt International Yoga Day, as the only concrete achievement of Modi’s foreign policy.
He has made 41 trips in 4 years to 52 countries till June 2018. Modi was out of his office every third day in his first four years in power, spending 477 out of 1491 days till June 2018.
The favourite destination of Modi’s remains China. He has visited China six time followed by USA and Germany.
Meeting Imran Khan
Tharoor has also discussed the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He has called him a dual-faced personality.
The author writes that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has two faces a liberal, cosmopolitan and urbane one, which is seen in London and Mumbai and an uncompromisingly hawkish Islamist one, an image he reserves for his Pakistani audiences.
Tharoor in the chapter titled ‘The India-Pakistan Yo-Yo’writes that Pakistan Army has encouraged and perhaps sponsored Imran Khan’s rise as the army sees him as the most plausible and useful instrument for whichever policy they decided to adopt.
He writes that there is no shortage of evidence for the proposition that Imran’s views on foreign policy largely mirror the army’s as both oppose the US presence in Afghanistan and have condemned US-Pakistan military operations and drone strikes in the area.
Hawkish eye on India
The book claims that Imran Khan’s government and the Pakistan army have the same position as far as their Pakistan’s arch rival India is concerned.
Tharoor writes that Imran Khan has rarely parted from the military position on India as he also called Nawaz Sharif a coward for not responding militarily to India’s surgical strikes in 2016.
Tharoor claims that Imran Khan sought a meeting with an Indian parliamentary delegation, which Tharoor was heading in Islamabad in 2017.
“When told about that security restriction would not permit me to leave the hotel Imran came over and spent an hour with me and my colleagues. He wanted mainly to talk about my book “An Era of Darkness’ which he had read,” writes Tharoor.
daanishnabi@gmail.com