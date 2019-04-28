RSS leader’s killing: Protests turn violent in Kishtwar

April 28, 2019 | Imran Shah

Property, cars damaged at DC office complex; angry youth burn Guv’s effigy

Protesters on Saturday burnt effigy of Governor Satya Paul Malik in this hilly town and also attacked Deputy Commissioner’s office, ransacking property and damaging many official vehicles.

The protestors were demanding arrest of the culprits who were involved in killing the RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar inside the premises of District Hospital Kishtwar on April 9.

Demanding swift investigation, the protestors alleged that Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration failed to identify the killer’s of RSS leader.

Reports and eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people mostly women marched from police chowk to the mini-secretariat to register their protest.

They said the protesters, who were raising slogans against the governor and the administration, hurled stones on the mini-secretariat, smashed windowpanes and doors of the building.

Police and paramilitary personnel were rushed to the spot to control the protests and to bring the situation under control.

It should be noted that the call for protests was given by a local Hindu Organisation, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SSDS),had on Thursday last urged the Governor to declare this hilly district as disturbed and hand over the control to Army.

SSDS, which holds a strong say among the Hindu community members in Kishtwar, had criticized the district administration in Kishtwar and demanded that the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana should be removed since “he failed to protect lives and property of the community members”.