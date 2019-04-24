RSS leader’s killing: Night curfew continues in Kishtwar

April 24, 2019 | Imran shah

Night curfew continues in the hilly Kishtwar district even though two weeks have passed since the killing of the RSS leader and the subsequent communal tension in the area.

On April 9, unidentified men gunned down RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar inside the premises of District Hospital Kishtwar after which the town witness communal tensions forcing the authorities to impose curfew.

Though the curfew was lifted during the days, night curfew continues to be imposed to ensure now untoward incident takes place.

People, however, are questioning the role of Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Dy. SP Headquarter Kishtwar S it is yet to achieve any major success in arresting the culprits.

Locals are aghast over the failure of Governor’s administration as well as the Union government in making a breakthrough in the case.

Several organisations and many locals have set a deadline for the government to accept their demands including handing over of Kishtwar to army, installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of bunkers and transfer of top officials in administration.

“In case the government fails to fulfil the demands, we will launch a state-wide agitation in this regard,” they said