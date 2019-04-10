RSS leader, PSO killed by militants in Kishtwar

April 10, 2019 | Imran Shah

Curfew imposed in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah; army conducts flag march

A senior leader of Rashtriya Swavayam Sangh (RSS) and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) were killed by militants in broad daylight inside a hospital in Kishtwar on Tuesday.

The RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma alongwith his two PSOs was about to leave the Kishtwar District Hospital where he was posted as medical officer, when militants attacked him.

“The militants, who were two in number, fired at Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar from point blank range at the entrance of OPD of the hospital in the afternoon,” a police official said.

Witnesses said Sharma tried to stand up after being hit by a bullet. “However, the militants fired upon him second time, injuring him critically”.

The RSS leader’s PSO died on spot while Sharma was attended by doctors in the hospital.

The militants, according to sources, snatched the service rifle of the slain PSO before fleeing from teh spot.

The patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and their attendants ran for cover after hearing gunshots.

The critically injured RSS leader was later airlifted to GMC Jammu, where he succumbed to injuries.

Top police and security officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police, CRPF and army men also launched search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

After the attack on Sharma, activists of rightwing RSS and BJP staged a violent protest in the hospital.

They damaged furniture, windowpanes and equipments in the hospital amidst anti-government and anti-police sloganeering.

The RSS and BJP activists also took to roads in Bhaderwah’s Seri Bazaar and Jammu and staged protest against the killing of RSS leader.

Sensing trouble, administration imposed curfew in Kishtwar and Doda towns to avoid any law-and-order problem.

Army was also called out and the army men conducted flag march to assist administration in maintaining law and order.

The security in sensitive areas of Jammu division has been increased as a precautionary measure.

Kant was provided additional PSOs by police after killing of Parihar brothers by militants few months back.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, M K Sinha said preliminary investigation revealed that two militants were involved in the attack.

“After killing RSS leader and his PSO, the militants fled towards upper reaches of Samna Colony,” he said.

The IGP said a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the militants responsible for the attack.