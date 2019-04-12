RSS leader killing: Several alleged OGWs detained for interrogation: Police

April 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained several alleged over-ground workers (OGWs) for interrogation in connection with the killing of an RSS leader and his PSO in Kishtwar district, a senior officer said Thursday.

Chanderkant Sharma (52), a senior RSS functionary and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in the communally sensitive region.

"We have picked up some people, commonly known as over-ground workers. We suspect their involvement. They are being interrogated," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha, told reporters here.

"An operation is on (to track down the gunman involved in the attack). The person has not been identified so far. We are trying to identify him," he said.

Asked about the weapon used in the attack, the IGP said it appeared that it had been hidden inside Kishtwar only.

Sinha said security had been beefed up in Kishtwar and the curfew remained in force.



