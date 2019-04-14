RSS karikarta Amit Shah mistaken on abrogation of Article 370: Soz

April 14, 2019 |

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz, on Saturday said that BJP’s Amit Shah—a “vociferous RSS Karikarta is mistaken on abrogation of Article 370.”

In a statement issued here, Soz said that “There is a stake in my library where the BJP Manifestos for 1998, 2004, 2009, 2014 & 2019 are in a Pile! All Manifestos assert that Article 370 of the Indian constitution would be abrogated,” he said. “The hoax had been maneuvered for the gullible voters to be hoodwinked for winning a particular election.”

He said “One can understand Amit Shah’s compulsion to decide 2019 results in his mind,” he said, adding “Shah and the likes of him in the RSS/BJP, know fully that Article 370 can neither be abrogated nor amended, against the will of the people of J&K State.”

“The strangest part of this electoral game has been that a sane man like Atal Behari Vajpayee too had been made part to this meaningless and misleading narrative,” he said, alleging that “The moot point is that Modi-Amit Shah duo and other die-hard elements in the RSS/BJP camp are desperately raising a rhetoric which has been woven together with a deeply divisive and communal propaganda, has already caused harm to a secular and pluralistic polity that India had to be.”

Some knowledgeable people still believe that late Kanshi Ram’s “Social Engineering” is at work in the States like UP and Bihar, where Dalits, Yadavs, Jats, other economically backward sections and minorities have started working on a ‘Formulla of Togetherness.’

Many members of the National Opposition feel convinced that this Formulla will work in Election- 2019! Let us see what happens.”

