RS adjourned till Jan 2 after uproar over Triple Talaq Bill

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till January 2 with the Opposition led by Congress demanding the formation of a select committee to scrutinise the bill.
The controversial bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier has a provision for three-year-jail term for the husband.
The Opposition has argued that criminalization of a civic matter cannot be justified.
The Bill has also been marred by allegations that the Modi-government was trying to ‘target and penalize’ men belonging to one particular community (Muslim).
Criminalization of Triple Talaq has also been criticized and opposed in the Muslim majority state J&K where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the BJP was trying to divide Muslim families through the controversial bill.