Rs 8800 fine recovered from erring traders at Srinagar

Published at January 02, 2019 01:14 AM


Srinagar, Jan 01:

A joint team of enforcement wing of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Legal Metrology Department (LMD) recovered Rs 8800 fine from erring shopkeepers for violation of rules.
The team headed by Deputy Director, FCS&CA conducted market checking at Hazratbal. Over sixty establishments including meat, milk shops, bakers, restaurants, provisional stores, vegetable and fruit sellers, medical shops and diagnostic labs were checked.
During the inspection, some shopkeepers were found selling expired food items, underweight packages and violating other laws. The erring shopkeepers were penalized with Rs 8800 on the spot.

 

