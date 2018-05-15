Rs 86.63 cr annual plan approved for Shopian

Ashraf Mir underlines need for timely implementation of Board decisions
Rising Kashmir NewsSHOPIAN, MAY 14:
The District Development Board approved the outlay plan of Rs. 86.63 crore for the district Shopian. The decision was taken at the board meeting held today under the chair of Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who is chairman of District Development Board Shopian.
The meeting was attended by MP Rajya Sabha Nazir Ahmad Laway, MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, MLAWachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir, MLC Zaffar Iqbal, MLC Showkat Hussain, DDC Shopian GazanfarAli, Heads of departments, Chief Engineers and all District officers besides other concerned officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman said Shopian will continue to receive focused attention of the present dispensation in the field of development and social security. He said the horticulture, tourism and other important sectors upon which the economy of the district as well as of the State depends would be prioritized for focused funding and development.
Mir said that prioritized focus is being given on boosting horticulture and tourism sectors in the State and measures are afoot to improve economy of Shopian district by focused funding of projects under these sectors.
He directed the DDC to personally monitor ongoing development projects in the district and take measures for removal of bottlenecks, if any, for timely completion of the projects. He called upon theofficers to work with added zeal and enthusiasm to serve the people.
The Minister also asked the District Development Commissioner to hold regular meetings to assess the implementation of the developmental and welfare schemes adding that the officers concerned will be made accountable for their work.
He also directed HODs to conduct frequent field visits to monitor the quality and pace of developmental works.
The Chairman also assured the legislators that all their grievances and demands will be given due priority. The Chairman said that all the suggestions made by the MLAs would also be taken care of by provisional heads and directed the officers that every plan should be finalized in consultation with the legislators.
The chairman also recommended including Shopian district under the category of Special Area Development Fund.
Earlier, the District Development Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, while giving a detailed power point presentation, briefed the August house about the achievements made under various sectors in the district.
The meeting was informed that against the availability of 6190.13 Lacs, CAPEX Budget 2017-18, 6092.41 Lacs have been expenditure ending March 2018 which amounts to 98.42%.
The Board was informed that with regard to Roads and Buildings sector, developmental works worth Rs1490.45 lacs have been carried out in the fiscal 2017-18, which among others included completion of two Bridges at Vishroo and Reban at an estimated cost of Rs. 364.35 lacs &Rs. 325.00 lacs respectively and 5 School buildings at Kaprin, Vehil, Nowgam, Nazneenpora and Nadigam under RMSA with financial involvement of Rs. 236.59 lacs each have also been completed. Further 10 Road projects with Project Cost of Rs1646.01 lacs taken up under Capex Budget (Regular Schemes).
Major projects taken by R&B Sector include Bijbehara-Shopian Road at an estimated cost of Rs.4893.00 lacs with total Road Length of 25 Kms, Reshnagri Bridge under NABARD at an approximate revised Cost of Rs. 2350.00 lacs, Pampore-Shopian Road at an estimated cost of Rs.130.00 lacs, Rebbon Bridge at an estimated cost Rs.325.00 lac, Zainapora Bridge at an estimated cost of Rs.398.96 lacs, Batpora Baily Bridge at an estimated cost of Rs. 696.68 lacs, 8 Roomed Lecture Hall at GDC at an estimated cost of Rs. 535.62 lacs, Lecture Hall with Library at GDC Spnat an estimated cost of Rs. 698.48 lacs , Gujjar &Bakarwal Hostel at Shirmal Shopian costing Rs. 325.00 lacs.
The meeting also discussed shortfall of staff in the district hospital Shopian, sub-district hospitals and PHCs in the district. The Director Health Services Kashmir was impressed to meet out the shortfall of staff.
Thread bare discussion was held on the board decisions taken during 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. The respective legislators raised their genuine concern over the time taken by the authorities for the completion DDB decisions. The chairman directed the concerned officers to implement all the board decisions including Chief Ministers commitments on time bound manner as they are the supreme decisions and their sanctity should be upheld. He further said that any laxity in this regard shall be dealt strictly. On the occasion, the legislators raised issues of their respective constituencies pertaining to basic services like power supply, education and health infrastructure, strengthening of PHE distribution network and promotion of horticulture and tourism sector. All the legislators urged the Chairman to prioritize the district in terms of funding and development.
Later, MP Rajya Sabha Nazir Ahmad Laway announced Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS funds for meritorious students of the district. In this regard Laway directed concerned officials to compile list of meritorious on immediate basis.