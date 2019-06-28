Rs 65000 fined from errant traders at Kupwara

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the food safety standards in the district.

The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Kupwara related to the food safety and standards, listed before the adjudicating officer.

During the proceedings, various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.