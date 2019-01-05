About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rs 60.35 lakh compensation for militancy-affected families in district Bandipora

Published at January 05, 2019 03:42 PM 0Comment(s)903views


Agencies

Baramulla

An amount of Rs 60.35 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of militancy-affected families of Bandipora in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) on Friday cleared compensation of Rs 60.35 lakh for 16 militancy-related incidents here at its meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was attended by Superintendent of Police (Bandipora) Choudhary Zulfikar Azad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Representatives of Army and other senior officials.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top