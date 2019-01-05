Rs 60.35 lakh compensation for militancy-affected families in district Bandipora

AgenciesBaramulla
An amount of Rs 60.35 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of militancy-affected families of Bandipora in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said here on Saturday.
He said District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) on Friday cleared compensation of Rs 60.35 lakh for 16 militancy-related incidents here at its meeting.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary was attended by Superintendent of Police (Bandipora) Choudhary Zulfikar Azad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Representatives of Army and other senior officials.
[UNI]