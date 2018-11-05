Rs 500 crore worth fruit damaged: KCCI

‘Admin indulging in cosmetic fire-fighting exercises’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
Putting the damage to the fruit crop in Kashmir due to the recent snowfall at Rs 500 crore, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sunday expressed anguish at the damage to crops, fruits and trees.
KCCI, in a statement, said the preliminary reports they received from various fruit associations including south Kashmir’s Anantnag district suggest that losses upwards of Rs 500 crore had been incurred and irreparable damage caused to trees, plantations and orchards.
“We appeal to the entire community to stand behind our brothers in distress and extend support in whatever manner possible,” KCCI said.
The Kashmir’s apex trade and commerce body said avoidable delay in implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes had ensured that farmers and orchardists were deprived of any sort of insurance cover, which could have proved to be of critical importance at this juncture.
“The KCCI has been demanding laying of underground cables for power transmission since years now. This would have saved crore in transmission and distribution losses and ensured hassle-free power supply in the winter months,” KCCI said. “However, the Power Development Department (PDD) instead chose to waste thousands of crores in laying of covered cables on transmission poles and the results are out and its time that some accountability is sought.”
KCCI said the State administration seemed to enjoy digging wells at the time of the fire and indulge in cosmetic fire-fighting exercises without taking any long-term corrective measures for addressing core infrastructural issues.