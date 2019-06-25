Rs 50 lakh ‘stolen’ from Gulmarg Gondola

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fifty lakh rupees have been stolen from the money vault of Gulmarg Gandola yesterday evening.

MD Cable Car Corporation Shameem Ahmad told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that Rs 50 lakh were stolen during Sunday evening.

Officials said that police has been informed about the theft and they have began a probe into it.

“In this regard case under FIR no 05/2019 US 457, 380 RPC has been registered,” a police official said. (KNS)