Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to avalanche, shooting stone victim families

Jammu, Feb 9:
The Government, on the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in snow avalanches and shooting stones at various places across the State during the recent snowfall.
Expressing deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in these tragic incidents, the Governor lauded the efforts of the rescue teams and local volunteers for accomplishing the challenging task of search and rescue operation despite facing extreme weather conditions.
He expressed condolences with the bereaved families and directed the health department to provide best possible medicare facilities to the injured.
Pertinently, eight persons including six Police/Fire & Emergency Personnel and two civilians were killed and three others injured in a tragic incident when an avalanche struck north portal of Jawahar Tunnel in Qazigund area.
Three Police Personnel rescued from Jawahar Tunnel avalanche are undergoing treatment.
In another incident a couple was killed when an avalanche hit their house at Sund Brari in Kokernag area. A youth was killed in a similar incident at Chairhaar in district Baramulla.
In Jammu division, two persons died and two others were injured in landslide and shooting stones in Ramban area on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Similar incidents took place in Bubail are of district Kishtwar and Chinkha area of Arnas in district Reasi.
The Government has asked the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu/Kashmir to immediately release ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of the deceased and extend all possible assistance to the injured.