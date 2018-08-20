Rs 46000 fine recovered from erring traders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In view of the ensuing Eid-ul-Azha, senior Officers of Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs , Legal Metrology and Revenue Department conducted joint market inspection in District Srinagar and elsewhere in other Rural Districts of Kashmir province.
In Srinagar city field officers inspected Karan Nagar, Kaka Sarie, Safa Kadal , Shalteng, Nowshera, Lal bazaar, Hazratbal , Pantha Chowk, Batawara, Athawajan , Sanat Nagar, Chanpora localities in which more than 50 erring traders were booked and penalized for which a penal sum of more than Rs 46000 were realized on spot.
The nature of offences noticed in the field were short weighment, non display of rate lists, over charging, misuse of domestic gases at commercial establishments etc.
The Offenders includes bakery and confectionary traders who have offered for sale the bakery products without proper labelling. Besides butchers were fond selling sacrificial sheep and goats on the weighing scales which were defective and such defective scales were seized on spot.
Moreover the field executives in the Rural Districts of Kashmir Province conducted inspections and booked around 200 erring traders for which an amount of Rs 1.15 lacs has been realized as fine for violations of various Acts and Rules.