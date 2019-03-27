Rs 414.82 cr disbursed to 14551 beneficiaries under agriculture, horticulture sectors

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Tuesday reviewed the performance of banks and other related institutions for quarter ended December 2018 here at District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, DDM NABARD, heads of various banks and other district and sectoral officers.

The meeting was informed that the total credit deployed by all the banks as on December 31, 2018 is at 2311.04 crore out of which Rs 1619.83 crore stands deployed under priority sector and Rs 691.20 crore under non- priority sector. As on the against the credit deployed, the total deposits mobilized by the banks in the district as on the recorded date has been Rs 2841.22 crore.

Under Agricultural and Horticultural which are very crucial sectors of economy, banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 414.82 crore to 14551 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 709.66 crore to 33551beneficiaries., resulting in achievement of 58% and 43% in terms of financial and physical targets respectively.

Under education sector during the period ending December 2018 was Rs 3.25 crore in favour of 228 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 10.74 crores to 268 beneficiaries, resulting in achievement of 30% and 85% in financial and physical terms respectively. Under MSME, Banks have disbursed Rs 231.83 crore to 4065 beneficiaries, while as banks have reported NO PROGRESS under export credit against stipulated annual targets of Rs 10 crore to 10 beneficiaries till 31-12-2018

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that the banks are playing an important role in changing the socio-economic condition of the BPL families, weaker sections by providing financial assistance to them through the implementation of various schemes. He urged for qualitative changes in the economy of the district and enjoined upon the bank officials to mainly focus on priority sector lending, maintaining of prudent credit ratio, create a linkage between district and credit plan. He added that industry, housing, education loan should be the priority of the banking institutions. He added that a realistic action plan should be formulated for stimulating NPAs.