Rs 404 Cr released for PMGSY roads, MGNREGA works, power purchases

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
On the instructions of Governor N N Vohra, the State Finance Department today released Rs 404 crore for PMGSY Roads (181 crore), MGNREGA Works (103 crore) and for J&K SPDC (120 crore) towards power purchase liabilities.
Giving details, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Navin K Choudhary said while Finance Department will continue to make all efforts to provide timely availability of funds, it is the responsibility of all concerned Administrative Secretaries to ensure timely utilization and submission of utilizations Certificates which will, in turn, help to obtain the next installments from the Government of India, under the various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.
Governor has directed Principal Secretary Finance to keep him regularly informed about all defaulting departments.