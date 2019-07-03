About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 40000 fine imposed on erring traders in Budgam

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today imposed a fine of Rs40000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the food safety standards in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards, listed before the Adjudicating officer.
During the proceedings, various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.
The Adjudicating Officer further directed the offenders not to repeat the practice of selling misbranded or any substandard food items and asked them to comply with the provision of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Simnani also directed the concerned to conduct regular inspections of the business operators and take action under the law against the violators.
Among others, the proceedings were attended by designated officer of Food Safety & Standards District Budgam and all Food Safety Officers of the district.

 

Latest News

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Police approaches CBI for issuance of Red Corner Notice against Shujaa ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Jul 02 | Agencies
3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

3 killed as van rams into Army vehicle in Samba

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

Jul 02 | Agencies
4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

4 of 5 militants involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: GoI

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Why do Karnah, Karen and Uri grab headlines only in war days: Er Rashe ...

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Yatra: civilian traffic movement on highway banned for 5 hours on 97 k ...

Jul 02 | Agencies
GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

GoI looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Jul 02 | Agencies
US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

US Senate passes legislative provision to give India NATO ally-like st ...

Jul 02 | RK Web News
Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 4,823 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath yatra

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Cable car employee among five held for theft in Gulmarg: Police

Jul 02 | Noor ul Haq
Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from UP dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Drug peddler held with over 6 kg Ganja in Jammu

Jul 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

India projected to lose 5.8 % of working hours in 2030: UN labour agen ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

India pledges to contribute USD 5 million in 2019 to UN Palestine refu ...

Jul 02 | Press Trust of India
US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

US-China trade talks already begun: Trump

Jul 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Three killed, four injured in Samba road mishap

Jul 02 | RK Online Desk
Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Police files 2 FIRs in Kishtwar accident, PMGSY officials; doctors boo ...

Jul 02 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 40000 fine imposed on erring traders in Budgam

              

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today imposed a fine of Rs40000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the food safety standards in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards, listed before the Adjudicating officer.
During the proceedings, various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.
The Adjudicating Officer further directed the offenders not to repeat the practice of selling misbranded or any substandard food items and asked them to comply with the provision of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Simnani also directed the concerned to conduct regular inspections of the business operators and take action under the law against the violators.
Among others, the proceedings were attended by designated officer of Food Safety & Standards District Budgam and all Food Safety Officers of the district.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;