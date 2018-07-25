Rs 38.86 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned in Bandipora

Bandipora, July 24:
A District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) meeting was held here with District Magistrate Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary in chair.
As many as 19 militancy related cases were discussed in the meeting during which the committee sanctioned Rs.38.86 lakh in favour of the deserving.
The committee sanctioned Rs 36 lakh as cash compensation in favour of 9 cases in lieu of employment under SRO-43. Rs one lakh each was sanctioned in favour of one death and one missing case. An amount of Rs 86000/= was sanctioned in favour of injured persons.
The committee also approved one case of appointment and another one referred to the concerned department for the appointment.
The meeting was attended by SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Senior Officers of Army, Police and other agencies.