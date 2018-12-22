Rs 33.68 cr subsidy disbursed under PMEGP

JAMMU, DECEMBER 21:
Vice-Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr HinaShafi today reviewed the functioning of the Board here at a meeting.
The meeting was attended by Secretary/CEO, KVIB, Rashid Ahmed Qadri, Financial Advisor & CAO, KVIB-Mohammad Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, Dy Chief Executive Officer-Javed Anjum Mir, Divisional Officer Jammu-Pawan Gupta, Administrative Officer-MY Reshi, Publicity Officer Pardeep Singh and district officers and officials of the board.
The meeting was informed that KVIB has disbursed Rs 33.68 crore subsidy under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and sanctioned Rs 3.45 crore under newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme, by establishing more than 1890 micro industrial units across the state.
Appreciating the work of Board, Vice Chairperson underscored the need for reaching to the remote and far-flung areas of the State. She exhorted upon the officers to organize awareness camps for the common masses, especially youth in a bid to extend financial help for their sustainable living.
“Far flung areas of the State, especially Leh and Kargil must be made priority for organizing awareness camps, seminars and workshops, so that common people of those areas can avail benefits of these schemes,” said Dr HinaShafi Bhat, adding that such programmes must be organized at least once in a month.
Earlier, Secretary/CEO while highlighting Board’s achievements said that under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, the board has surpassed the target of 1002 micro industrial units by establishing 2024 micro industrial units in 2017-18. He added that the Board recorded 202 percent of the physical target and 175 percent of the financial target within the span of one year. In 2018-19, against the target of 797, the Board as on 20-12-2018 has established 1762 micro industrial units involving margin money outlay of Rs 33.68 crore, thereby envisaging employment for 11450 persons.
Secretary informed the chair that in July 2016, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board was designated as Nodal Agency (NA) for the state of J&K under SFURTI by Ministry of MSME (GOI). The Board has also been nominated as Nodal Agency for the implementation of National Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Hub (NSSH) in J&K State.
He also apprised Vice Chairperson that State Government has designated J&K KVIB as the Implementing Agency for the implementation of newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme, involving margin money of Rs. 25.00 Crores. As of Now the Board has established 123 micro industrial units under REGP involving margin money of Rs 3.45 crore.