Rs 30 – 122 lakh compensation for faulty hip implants, GoI lauds decision

Published at November 30, 2018 02:55 PM 0Comment(s)642views


Srinagar

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday lauded the compensation package for patients who had received faulty Articular Surface Replacement (ASR) hip implants manufactured by M/s. DePuy International Limited, UK. The company was known as Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd prior to August, 2010.

Sudan said the government has taken the bold step for the first time. She said it will be the highest compensation-ever offered to any living being in the country. Giving details about the package to the patients, Sudan said the compensation varies between 30 lakh rupees to one crore 22 lakh rupees.

Center had on Thursday approved a formula for determination of compensation. An expert committee was constituted by the Union Health Ministry. The committee, after detailed examination of the issue, submitted its report along with its final recommendation.

The compensation will be disbursed considering three factors which includes base amount which has been decided as 20 lakh rupees, risk factor disability and age factor along with 10 lakh rupees for non-pecuniary damages.

