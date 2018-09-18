Rs 2.92 cr loan disbursed to 144 backward class beneficiaries

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 17:
The Jammu & Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Corporation has disbursed the loans to the tune of Rs 2.92 crore in favour of 144 beneficiaries from the target group for setting up of their own income generating units.
The management of the corporation has appealed to the target groups members particularly the unemployed youths, to avail the maximum benefits of the soft loan and start their own venture with respect and dignity.
The management of the Corporation asked the beneficiaries who have availed loan to repay the same as per the time schedule so that funds could remain in circulation and other unemployed/ deserving people can get the benefits of the scheme.
Corporation under the Administrative Control of Social Welfare Department works for the socio-economic and Educational upliftment of SC, ST, BC, Notified National Minorities, SafaiKaramcharis their dependantsand handicapped including disabled soldiers and their disabled dependents.