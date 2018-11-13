Rs 28.27 Cr meant for flood restoration remain unspent

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 12:
The State government has failed to spend Rs 28.27 crore that was allocated to the State under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) for the permanent restoration of flood-affected infrastructure during 2017-18.
According to officials, in continuation of release of funds after devastating flood in 2014, the Government of India (GoI) had allocated Rs 111.11 crores for various developmental works to be undertaken during 2017.
However, the State government spent only Rs 82.84 crores, they said.
The official figures reveal that the school education department has not spent Rs 14.42 crore out of the Rs 50 crore released to it under the PMDP.
It also revealed that Rs 3.95 crore was left unspent by the Forest Department out of total allocation of Rs 10 crores.
Out of allocated amount of Rs 4 crore, the horticulture department was unable to spent Rs 2.03 crore.
In agriculture department, of the Rs 6 crore allocated for development works, Rs 2.81 crore remained unutilised.
Out of Rs 5.15 crores allocated to animal/sheep department, Rs 1.19 crore was not utilised.
The Social Welfare Department Kashmir has spent only Rs 1.64 crore out of it share of Rs 3.74 crores. The department has failed to utilise the remaining amount of Rs 2.10 crore.
On November 7, 2015 Prime Minister Narendra Modi under PM's Development Package announced Rs 80,000 crores package for Jammu and Kashmir to overcome the damages caused by the floods.
According to the package, Rs 6,313 crore were supposed to be spent on humanitarian relief, Rs 8,858 crores for crises management, Rs 8,057 crores for social infrastructure, 5,521 crores and Rs 54,319 crores for development projects and economic infrastructure respectively.
An official blamed the lackadaisical approach of the Governor administration after the fall of BJP-PDP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti for non utilisation of allotted money.
On September 19, the planning department has issued an order sanctioning 50 percent of revalidation of total Rs 28.27 unspent funds.
“It is hereby accorded to the revalidation of unspent funds amounting to Rs 14.13 crore out of the unspent funds available under PM development package for permanent restoration of flood affected infrastructure,” read the order.
It mentions that funds so revalidated shall be utilised only for specific purpose after observing all codal formalities including e-tendering administrative approvals and technical sanctions from competent authority.
The order says that all pending works shall be completed by March 31, 2019.