Rs 2600 fine realized during market checking in Bandipora

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 16:
On the instructions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, market checking campaign has been intensified across Bandipora district in view of ensuing Eid-ul-Azha.
The checking squad comprising of Food safety, Legal Metrology, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Revenue and Police, today inspected various markets in Bandipora, Sumbal, Hajin, Aloosa, Ajas, Gurez and other town markets to maintain the genuine price and availability of essential commodities.
The checking squad realized fine of Rs 2600 from erring shopkeepers and vendors for violating various provisions of Consumer and Legal Metrology Acts.
The checking squad also destroyed unhealthy bakery items and over-dated food items.
On the occasion, the district food safety officer, Yamin Nabi said that checking of food items and other essential commodities will be a continuing process in the district to ensure quality supply of eatables.