Rs 22000 fine realized from erring traders in Budgam

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A fine of Rs 22000 was realized from shopkeepers, food outlet owners and other erring traders in district Budgam.

Adjudicating Officer, (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Budgam Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani imposed the fine on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of the district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards.

During the proceedings, various food business operators were penalised for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.

The Adjudicating Officer strictly instructed the offenders not to repeat the practice of selling misbranded or any substandard food item and asked them to comply with the provision of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Simnani while appealing shopkeepers to ensure adherence of government approved rate list in letter and spirit reiterated that there will be zero tolerance against the violation of safety standards and sale of substandard items by shopkeepers.