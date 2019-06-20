Rs 1900 cr advances released under Credit Action Plan

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir Wednesday reviewed the performance of banks and line departments for the end of 4th quarter March-2019 under District Credit Action Plan 2018-19 in District Level Review-Cum-Consultative Committee (DLRC) meeting held at Dak Bungalow Khanabal.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved in key sectors like Agriculture, Micro and Small Enterprises, KCC, Education Housing, Hand loom, Handicrafts, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry, Priority & non-priority sectors.

The meeting was informed that the total deposits in the district have reached to Rs 5131.02 crore, while the total advances under various schemes have touched to Rs 3748.94 crore by end of March 2019.

The LDM (Lead District Manager), Anantnag Ali Mohammad Lone informed the meeting that against a credit target of Rs 1833.81 crore an advancement of Rs 1909.18 crore have been made by various banks. Under Agriculture, & allied sectors including MSME, Education, Housing, Crop Lone and advancement of Rs.1232.58 crore have been disbursed among the beneficiaries, while under non-priority sector an advancement of Rs.676.60 crores have been also released under District Credit Action Plan by the end of March 2019, showing an achievement percentage of 100.70%.

“Similarly, under KCC scheme against a target of 80,525 Form Operating Families (FOF) out of which 70827 FOF have been provided loans amounting to Rs 1067.88 crore till the end of March 2019. Director RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes,) informed the meeting that 15 training programmes were conducted by RSETI, Bijbehara in which 390 candidates were imparted skill development training, out of which 288 candidates stand settled which include self-finance of 5 candidates and bank financing of 283 candidates up to the end of 4th quarter ending March 2019 recording a settlement percentage of 74%.

“With respect to linking of Aadhaar numbers with the banking accounts for availing benefits under different schemes, all the bankers have been directed to establish Aadhaar linkage centres under “Back to Village” programme.

The DDC instructed all the officers and bankers to work in synergy so that tangible improvements are witnessed at the ground level. He also called for organising of awareness camps and also stressed for conducting FLCCs in coordination with line departments.

The DDC also stressed the bankers to focus on high-density plantation under Horticulture Sector and also to involve unemployed youth under dairy, sheep farming, fish farming for which youth can avail the subsidy benefits under various welfare schemes under implementation in the district. He also stressed for establishment of Agri-processing units in agriculture and allied sectors particularly in animal, sheep husbandry and fisheries for which district administration would provide every possible support. Focusing on traditional trades in handicrafts, handlooms the DDC directed the concerned officers to establish the unit on cluster level.

The DDC also directed the bankers for identifying uncovered villages so that new branches can be established there. He also asked for submitting the list of uncovered areas to ensure 100% financial inclusion.

The DDC also emphasized on bankers to come up with the proposal within two days for establishing a cashless block in the district under Digital India Programme.

The meeting was also attended by ADDC Anantnag, ADGM RBI Srinagar, Joint Director Planning, District officers from Line Departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep, KVIB, Industries, DUDA, NURLM, JKEDI, Handicrafts, Handlooms and other officers, Director RSETI, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank, Anantnag, Representatives of SBI, PNB, YES Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, EDBI & ACCB.