Rs 1.75 lakh fine imposed on traders for violating food safety standards

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, September 18:
Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Shah today imposed a fine of Rs. 1,75,000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the food safety standards in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders, during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Budgam related to the Food Safety and Standards, listed before the Adjudicating officer.
During the proceedings, various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.
The Adjudicating Officer further directed the offenders not to repeat the practice of selling misbranded or any substandard food items and asked them to comply with the provision of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Among others, the proceedings were attended by designated officer of Food Safety & Standards District Budgam and all Food Safety Officers of the district.
New sunrise in the valley – infrastructure development helping quick recovery
Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley known for its pristine beauty and picturesque landscape unfortunately reels under darkness during winters while business and industries suffer losses.
According to the state’s economic surveys, the valley is perpetually energy deficient and relies on power purchases from the Northern Grid to meet its requirements. The scenario worsens during the winter months as the valley derives majority of its power from hydel power projects.
Energy demand in the state has increased gradually over the past five years at an annual rate of 5-6%, according to the state Power Development Department (PDD). The demand for electricity further increases as people resort to electricity to keep themselves warm during the winter months.
Sadly, the power development department has failed to ensure power supply as per their curtailment schedule leaving both residents as well as businessmen, industrialists high and dry.
In one of the rural regions , the village Sarpanch emphasized on the power crisis affecting water supply in some areas as pumping of water at PHE reservoirs due to low voltage and power cuts had been a nuisance.
Shagufta Akhtar (Homemaker) who is a resident of Baramulla said, “Daily power cuts for 12 to 15 hours are common in Kashmir especially in winters when, without electricity performing minor chores becomes difficult. We suffer due to this long unscheduled power cuts.”
Under this scenario, it becomes imperative to consider setting up mega- power projects in the valley to meet the state’s growing electricity demands. While there are projects like; “Saubhagya” scheme to provide free electricity connections to poor people in the state, the Shahpur Kandi dam project, NRSS 29 project worth Rs. 3,500 crore and a few others, which could be a major relief for the residents. Through public private partnership, it is critical for the state to resolve this matter for quality & adequate power supply.
NRSS -29 is one of the largest projects of the state which promises 1000 MW additional electricity supply. It will bring down the power shortage issues existing in the state benefiting millions of lives. Despite tough geographical conditions the entire project was completed two months prior to the estimated deadline.
In the long run, it will eliminate the need of relying on external sources to meet power demands, result in boosting the economy of the region and will open additional job opportunities for the local people increasing the employment rate of the valley.