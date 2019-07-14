Rs 16.34 cr Chillung Mini Hydel Project inaugurated

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Project to meet power requirement of Tai Suru block: Advsior Sharma

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma along with Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan today inaugurated 1 MW Chillung Mini Hydel Project at Panikhar Suru Valley.

The project was executed by IMP Powers Limited and M/S Magpie Enterprises under the project implementing agency Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA). The project has been completed at a cost of Rs 16.34 crore which will provide round the clock power facilities to around 3000 households of Tai Suru Block.

Executive Councillor for Works Aga Syed Abbass Razvi, Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs Er Phunsog Tashi, Executive Councillor for Health Muhammad Ali Chandan, Former CEC Kargil and Councillor Yurbaltak Kacho Ahmed Ali Khan, , Superintendent of Police Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, ADC Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Chief Engineer PDD/PDC Ladakh Ajaz Ahmed Dar, Councillor’s Tangole Haji Ghulam Muhammad, Poyen Akchamal Muhammad Amin and Chuliskambo Altaf Hussain, Project Director Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA) Kacho Ahmad Khan, SDM Sankoo Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani besides other district officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking after inaugurating the project, the Advisor congratulated KREDA and the other agencies involved in the execution of the project and expressed hope that it will go a long in meeting the power requirements of the people in Tai Suru block.

The Advisor said that through the successful operation of this mini hydel project and other such projects in the district, KREDA has shown that mini projects can be built in an area like Kargil which is mostly comprised of river valleys.

He further said that with the objective to provide satisfactory power facilities to people of other rural areas in the district, the Government will encourage departments and agencies like the Department of Science and Technology, PDD and KREDA to come up with more such power projects. He said that concrete measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the district from the Northern Grid during the winter season by ensuring the sustainability of the transmission line around the Shaitan Nallah area of the Zojila axis.

The Advisor said that the matter for permanent restoration of the transmission line and erection of avalanche proof towers at Shaitan Nallah area has already been taken up with the Ministry of Power, GOI and the Power Grid and the necessary issues will be discussed during the meeting which is being convened next week.

Advisor Sharma said that the Governor’s Administration is conscious of the specific developmental needs of the remote and far off areas of the Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh Division and steps like the equal distribution of directorates between the two districts and creation of 490 posts have been taken so as to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.