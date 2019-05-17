Rs 15,000 fine imposed on erring traders in Kupwara

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Kupwara Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on 06 Food Business Operators for selling substandard and misbranded food items.

A team of officials inspected various shopkeepers in the district wherein they found sub-standard services and consumables in unhygienic condition being provided to people. Consequently, the matter was brought into the notice of ADC, who is also the adjudicating officer imposed fine under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act. He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations besides providing qualitative services to the people.