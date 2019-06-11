Rs 15 cr for Mega Fruit Mandi at Shopian

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Monday visited Shopian and chaired a meeting to take stock of developmental activities in the district.

The meeting discussed in detail the current status of ongoing developmental activities and other programmes in the district.

District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed presented details of various ongoing developmental activities in the district.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary was appraised about the issues pertaining to Mega Fruit Mandi Aglar. Chief Secretary directed the concerned agencies to ensure that the Fruit Mandi is made functional before the starting of the coming fruit season. He announced the release of Rs 15 crore for development of Fruit Mandi, so that it can be completed before the harvesting season.

Tourism Department also presented a vision document before CS for funding under PMDP II for infrastructure development of various tourist spots of the district.

Chief Secretary said the district has huge scope in horticulture, agriculture, and allied sectors to boost the economy of the district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range, Atul Kumar Goel, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid, Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Development Shopian, and other district officers were present in the meeting.