Rs 14000 fine recovered from erring traders at Kupwara

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A fine of Rs 14,000 was imposed on shopkeepers in Kupwara for providing items in unhygienic condition besides other sub-standard services to the visiting customers.

The fine was imposed during an inspection conducted by a team of officials headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Baba. The shopkeepers were asked to strictly adhere to provisions of Food Safety Act.

DFCO team seals errant pickle manufacturing unit

SRINAGAR, APRIL 25: The Drugs & Food Control Organisation Thursday sealed a pickles and vinegar unit here at Khonmoh industrial area here.

The errant manufacturing unit was found fresh-labelling expired bottles of pickles and vinegar recalled from the market.

Samples picked from the manufacturing unit were sent for scientific testing.

The inspections were held by a team of officers headed by the Assistant Commissioner Food Safety.