Rs 1.25 Cr penalty imposed on contractor for delay over JCR flyover

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
A penalty of Rs. 1.25 crore has been imposed on the contracting agency for Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) Flyover mega –project being implemented in the heart of city centre.
The contractor has been directed to ensure that the 2nd phase of the flyover from Rambagh to Aloochi Bagh is completed by31st December 2018 while as 3rd phase from Alochi Bagh to Jehangir Chowk be completed structurally by 15th March 2019 with black topping to be completed before 15th May 2019.
Similarly ERA has imposed an initial penalty of Rs. 12 lakhs on account of the dilly – dallying tactics of the contracting agency for Grade Separator project at TRC Junction in Srinagar. The CEO said that this delayed project has also been put on the watch list as the slow progress of works is causing great trouble and inconvenience to the public.
The performance of the construction agency is being monitored on a daily basis and further penalization in accordance with the contract clauses shall be done for any further delays in future including the option of blacklisting of the firms.
Chief Executive Officer, ERA Dr. Raghav Langer has stressed that any further delay on part of the contracting agency will not be tolerated and shall be dealt with severely. The construction agency has been directed to strictly adhere to the revised timelines given for the completion of the project.