Rs 1206 cr approved for 670 PHE, I&FC languishing projects: Shah

Published at December 20, 2018 12:15 AM


Jammu, December 19:

 Secretary, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and DMRRR, Farooq Ahmad Shah today said that government is committed to provide safe drinking water and irrigation facilities to the people living in every nook and corner of the state for which all languishing PHE and Irrigation projects would be completed in one-year time.
Chairing a meeting attended by many Engineers of PHE, I&FC departments of the State through video conference, he took detailed review of the pace of progress on each languishing project, mostly water supply schemes.
The meeting was briefed about the progress on various ongoing schemes being executed in the State. It was informed that High Powered Committee has approved 594 languishing projects of PHE at a cost of Rs.1017 crore and 76 irrigation projects at a cost of Rs.189 crore.
Farooq Shah directed the concerned officers to complete these schemes by October 2019. He also directed the engineers to provide the list of remaining unfunded projects immediately so that same is submitted to Finance department for seeking funds.

