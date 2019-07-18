Rs 11,000 fine imposed on errant traders at Kupwara

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Baba on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on various food outlet owners, shopkeepers, traders and wholesale dealers for violating the food safety standards in the district.

An official handout issued here said that a fine imposed on the erring traders of district Kupwara is related to the food safety and standards.

During the proceedings, various food business operators were convicted for various offences under section 51 and section 52 of Food Safety & Standards Act.