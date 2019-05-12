Rs 10200 fine realised from erring traders in Shopian

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the directions of Development Commissioner of Shopian Dr. Owais Ahmad extensive market checking was conducted here at Shopian town during which a fine of Rs 10,200 was realised from erring traders, shopkeepers, butchers and fruit and vegetable vendors.

The market checking was conducted by an interdepartmental team of Revenue, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Food Safety departments. The team headed by Tehsildar Shopian, inspected various establishments, meat shops, bakery shops and milk shops at Hergam, Bonbazar, Batapora, Baghandar and Gol Chakkar.

Rotten food items, fruits, vegetables and dairy products were destroyed on spot. Meanwhile samples of certain food items were also lifted by the team for lab testing for comprehensive quality checking.

The team also impressed upon the traders and vendors to abstain from overcharging, black marketing, hoarding and under scaling of food items and comply with trading/marketing ethics. Directions were passed to the concerned to display rate lists at conspicuous places outside shops for the information of general public. Special instructions were given meat/chicken shop owners and confectioners for ensuring hygienic conditions.